Djimon Hounsou Steps Into ‘A Quiet Place Part II;’ Brian Tyree Henry Exits Over Scheduling

EXCLUSIVE: Djimon Hounsou is replacing Brian Tyree Henry in a starring role in A Quiet Place Part II, the Paramount and Platinum Dunes followup to the sleeper genre hit. John Krasinski is directing his script and Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller produce with Michael Bay.

Source said that Henry (Atlanta) has exited over scheduling problems and Hounsou steps into a big role, alongside Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy. The 2018 original grossed $341 million worldwide.

Hounsou is coming off Captain Marvel and Shazam!, and he stars in the upcoming Matthew Vaughn-directed Kingsman prequel The King’s Man, and has roles in the Marvel revisionist superhero series What If…? He also plays one of the Bosleys in the upcoming Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels.

Hounsou is repped by CAA, Elevate and The Safran Company.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released by Paramount March 20, 2020.