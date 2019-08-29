Click to Skip Ad
Paramount & Cross Creek Board Aaron Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' As Frank Langella, Mark Rylance Join Cast

Disneyland Construction Worker Dies After Accident

A construction worker died at Disneyland after a steel plate fell on him while working in a trench at the Anaheim theme park.

Javier Jimenez suffered fatal injuries early Thursday morning at about 3:20 a.m., according to authorities. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Jimenez’s family, friends and coworkers,” said Liz Jaeger, a Disneyland Resort spokeswoman, in a statement given to Deadline.

Authorities said that Jimenez was installing piping for a heating and air conditioning system outside of the theme park on Disneyland property. A crane carrying a large pipe accidentally hit a cross beam and knocked over a large metal plate which knocked over Jimenez who was in a trench.

OSHA is currently investigating the incident.

