Disney Warns Dish Subscribers Of Possible FX And National Geographic Blackout

Disney Upfronts 2019
Robert Milazzo/Walt Disney Television

Disney has started advising Dish subscribers of a looming contract deadline with FX and National Geographic, which could go dark on the satellite system.

The two companies had previously negotiated past a contract deadline in July, citing progress in the talks as the signals remained active on the satellite system. The current deadline is 9pm PT on Tuesday.

“Our contract with Dish for the FX and National Geographic networks is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so.”

Disney officially gained control of FX and Nat Geo in March after the $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets closed.

Dish has been involved in a couple of the industry’s most fraught carriage battles in recent months, with Univision going dark for months before a reconciliation last spring, and HBO remaining dark in a 10-month dispute. Dish has also been in a standoff with the former Fox regional sports networks now owned by a consortium led by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley has said regaining carriage on Dish is a priority. Dish chairman Charlie Ergen has expressed pessimism in his recent remarks, though that would fit a pattern where he has previously said other programmers would be permanently unplugged, only to have a deal materialize.

Carriage disputes have grown increasingly common and fractious as the pressure increases on the traditional pay-TV bundle. CBS and AT&T had a pitched battle over CBS stations in 14 markets. AT&T and Nexstar remain at odds nearly two months after more than 120 local TV stations owned by Nexstar have gone dark on DirecTV satellite systems and U-verse cable.

