Disney Revs Up Social Media Engines, Activates D23 Discount For Disney+ Launch

Along with Monday’s announcement of Disney+ pricing and launch dates in four global territories, Disney has activated social media marketing and confirmed a discount for attendees of this weekend’s D23 Expo.

A short video highlighting the Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, National Geographic and Disney titles coming to the service was posted to newly dedicated accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. (Watch it below.)

The moves come as the larger marketing machine revs up for the November 12 launch. Speaking with Wall Street analysts during Disney’s third-quarter earnings call this month, CEO Bob Iger was asked about the pitch to consumers for Disney+. Calling it “comprehensive probably is an understatement,” Iger said. “It is going to be treated as the most important product that the company has launched” during his time at the company, he added. (In 1974, Iger joined ABC, which was bought by Disney in 1995.)

Iger said this month would see the start of the promotional blitz, “both in traditional and non-traditional directions,” initially on turf owned by the company. That means social media, theme parks, hotels and D-23, the company’s official fan club.

This weekend’s annual edition of the D23 Expo in Anaheim will feature an extensive, talent-laden presentation for Disney+. Attendees will also be able to join the streaming service’s “Founders Circle,” committing for three years and earning a $23 annual discount. That works out to one-third off the annual rate of $70. On a monthly basis, Disney+ will be $7 in the U.S. A bundle with Hulu’s basic tier and ESPN+ will be $13.

Disney+ is the first of a spate of new services — others are due from Apple, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal — aimed at blunting the momentum of Netflix amid an overall shift in viewing habits. In a presentation to investors last spring, Disney projected it will reach 60 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2024.