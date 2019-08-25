Avengers assemble! Marvel is taking over Disney theme parks in the most immersive way. A preview of the new Marvel-themed lands was given earlier at the D23 Expo, but Disney has now released more details about what they have planned to make park visitors feel as if they are actually in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As reported earlier this weekend, an Avengers Campus is set to open in 2020 at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, taking over the space originally occupied by A Bug’s Life. Here, the Avengers will be recruiting the next generation of superheroes. The same experience will open later on in the year at Disneyland Paris. Both campuses will be home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, also known as “WEB” which will feature the first Disney ride-through attraction with Spider-Man (despite the Disney-Sony divorce). It will give guests a taste of what it’s like to have web-slinging superpowers like Spidey as they collect Spider-Bots that have run amok — sounds very much like the interactive Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters attraction.

Disney/Marvel

California will be home to the Avengers Headquarters, which will be the future entrance to a brand-new E-Ticket attraction where guests will fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond when it opens in the next phase of development for the campus. This will open to an opportunity to fight alongside the Avengers against some of the most powerful villains — just like that amazing battle in Endgame!

Disney/Marvel

Other attractions housed in the Avengers Campus will be the Pym Test Kitchen where Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to grow and shrink food. Speaking of Pym, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be interacting with guests on the Campus along with Iron Man, Doctor Strange, members of the Guardians of the Galaxy as well as heroes from Wakanda and Asgard.

Disney/Marvel

In Paris, the Avengers Campus will include The Art of Marvel at Disney’s Hotel New York, which will open next summer. The hotel will celebrate 80 years of Marvel art and artists, with more than 300 stunning pieces on display. Rooms will include one-of-a-kind themed suites featuring favorite Super Heroes like Spider-Man, and guests can even meet these legends in a dedicated space.

Disney/Marvel

Over at Epcot in Florida, there will be a new World Discovery section which will host an “other-world” showcase pavilion. There will be a “Galaxarium,” a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar — a locale in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Here, guests will explore treasures of Xandar.

World Discovery will also be home to “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind”, a storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus your attention on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.