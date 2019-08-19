Disney Unveils International Roll-Out Of Disney+ Streaming Service; Reveals Details In Canada, Holland, Australia & New Zealand

Disney is to begin rolling out its streaming service Disney+ internationally in November – with a number of territories going day-and-date with the U.S.

The Hollywood studio has revealed plans to launch the service in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand – the first global details for the forthcoming SVOD platform.

Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, in tandem with the U.S. launch, while the following week the service will launch in Australia and New Zealand on November 19.

In Canada, it will be priced C$8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, and in Holland, it will cost €6.99 per month of €69.99 per year, In Australia, it will cost A$8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, and NZ$9.99 per month or $99.99 in New Zealand.

Customers will be able to subscribe to Disney+ directly or via in-app purchases and will be available on a slew of platforms including Apple, Google, Microsoft’s Xbox One, Sony via its Android TVs and the Playstation 4 and Roku.

It is expected to launch in a number of other territories and the studio is in negotiations to make this happen. Disney, via its Direct-to-Consumer & International division, has been bolstering its ranks ahead of this international roll out. Last week, it emerged that it hired former Sky executive Luke Bradley-Jones as SVP, Direct To Consumer and General Manager of Disney+ for Europe and Africa, starting in 2020. He will work with Jan Koeppen, President of Television and D2C for Europe and Africa, and Michael Paull, president of Disney streaming services, to help guide the roll out.

Disney+ has already unveiled a raft of programming including Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, a Lady And The Tramp reboot and projects from the Marvel Universe as well as Diary of a Female President. Last week, Bob Iger revealed it was “reimaging” feature films including Home Alone and Night At The Museum for the service. The studio also revealed a bundle price of $12.99 for Disney+, Hulu’s basic on-demand tier and ESPN+.