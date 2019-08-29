UPDATED, 10:35 AM: Disney Channel said today that its new live-action comedy Gabby Duran & the Unsittables will premiere at 9 p.m. Friday, October. Read details about the series below.

PREVIOUSLY, August 2018: Disney Channel has handed a straight-to-series order to Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, a live-action comedy based on the novel by Elise Allen and Daryle Conners, with 12-year-old newcomer Kylie Cantrall in the title role. Production is underway in Vancouver for a 2019 premiere on Disney Channel.

Disney Channel

Co-written by Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder (Kirby Buckets), who also serve as showrunners, the series focuses on Gabby Duran (Cantrall), who constantly feels like she’s living in the shadows of her uber-polished, successful mother and whip-smart younger sister. She finally finds her moment to shine when she inadvertently lands an out-of-this-world job to babysit an unruly group of very important extraterrestrial children who are hiding out on Earth with their families, disguised as everyday kids. Fearless and unapologetically bold, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities, and prove she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy.

Alber and Snyder executive produce alongside Joe Nussbaum (Just Add Magic). Nzingha Stewart (Grey’s Anatomy, Good Girls) will direct the first episode.

Starring alongside Cantrall are Maxwell Acee Donovan (Good Kids) as Gabby’s bestie and conspiracy-theorist Wesley; Coco Christo (We Take the Low Road) as Gabby’s overachieving little sis Olivia; Nathan Lovejoy (The Code) as the wacky Principal Swift; and Valery Ortiz (Switched at Birth) as Gabby’s caring and career-driven mom Dina. Callan Farris (Kings) will recur as Jeremy, Gabby’s first babysitting assignment.

“We can’t wait to introduce Disney Channel viewers to Kylie Cantrall who brings our courageous hero Gabby Duran to life,” said Dina Hillier, vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. “Following Gabby on her babysitting adventures will show kids that anyone, when given the chance, can achieve greatness. Gabe and Mike have written a truly unique character and together with Nzingha and Joe have created an exciting new universe for our audience.”

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables is a production of Gabby Productions, Ltd., a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.

Cantrall is repped by Joe S. Montifiore at Rafterman Media and Felker Tozek Suddleson Abramson. Ortiz is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Sharyn Talent Management, Sheila Crawford Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.