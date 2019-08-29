Click to Skip Ad
Shutterstock

Oscar winners Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons have been tapped to star in Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, a female-driven romantic comedy helmed by Dennis Dugan, the director behind films like Grown Ups, Big Daddy, and Happy Gilmore.

Diego Boneta, DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney and Veronica Ferres also co-star in the indie film, which will begin production next month in Boston. The pic will be presented before buyers via Fortitude at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

Dugan’s screenplay is about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple – while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far, far from perfect.

Nadine de Barros of Fortitude is producing with Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz. Executive producers are Lisa Wolofsky, Frank Buchs, Al Munteanu and Santosh Govindaraju. Gersh and Endeavor Content are handling US rights.

 

 

 

