Princess Diana Musical Hits Broadway Next Spring

Diana, the musical about the Lady who became a Princess, will arrive at Broadway’s Longacre Theater in March following the just-announced The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Diana, written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan (the team behind Memphis) and directed by Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), had its world premiere this year at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse.

The Broadway engagement will begin previews on Monday, March 2, at the Longacre, with opening night set for Tuesday, March 31.

Frank Marshall and the Araca Group said today that Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams) will be producing. Music supervision and arrangements are by Ian Eisendrath and choreography by Kelly Devine. Six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long will handle the costumes, described by producers as a reimagining of “Diana’s iconic style.”

Jeanna de Waal, will reprise her La Jolla performance in the title role of the former Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales. Also reprising their roles will be Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.