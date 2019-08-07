Despondent Stephen Colbert Begs Obama ‘Please Come Back’

Stephen Colbert broke down on stage Tuesday night over the thought of another day with Donald Trump in the White House.

The CBS Late Show host read a Monday tweet from President Barack Obama urging Americans to reject language from political leaders that “feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.”

Obama’s statement came in response to this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that claimed at least 31 lives.

Unlike Trump, Obama didn’t mention another politician by name. Although Colbert pointed out, everyone knew who he was talking about.

TONIGHT: A beautiful message from the President. No, not Trump. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/bczBLC9e5h — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 7, 2019

Obama’s statement brought back fond memories of the previous presidency, prompting Colbert to beg 44 to return to the White House.

“Papa come back,” an emotional Colbert said. “Don’t leave me with the bad man. Please come back. You can still smoke.”

Colbert then took a swipe at Fox news, for taking a swipe at Obama and calling his statement “out of control.”

“Wait! Why are you acting so offended?” an indignant Colbert asked, as if Fox host Brian Kilmeade could hear what he was saying. “Obama did not say Trump was the racist. You just did.”