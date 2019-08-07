Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

FX Boss On Diversity Effort To Develop More Projects From Women and People of Color: “You Have To Care About It” – TCA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Panic Over Gunshot-Like Sounds Abruptly Ends 'Mockingbird' Performance

Read the full story

Despondent Stephen Colbert Begs Obama ‘Please Come Back’

Stephen Colbert got emotional on the Late Show on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Credit: CBS)
CBS

Stephen Colbert broke down on stage Tuesday night over the thought of another day with Donald Trump in the White House.

The CBS Late Show host read a Monday tweet from President Barack Obama urging Americans to reject language from political leaders that “feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.”

Obama’s statement came in response to this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that claimed at least 31 lives.

Unlike Trump, Obama didn’t mention another politician by name. Although Colbert pointed out, everyone knew who he was talking about.

Obama’s statement brought back fond memories of the previous presidency, prompting Colbert to beg 44 to return to the White House.

“Papa come back,” an emotional Colbert said. “Don’t leave me with the bad man. Please come back. You can still smoke.”

Colbert then took a swipe at Fox news, for taking a swipe at Obama and calling his statement “out of control.”

“Wait! Why are you acting so offended?” an indignant Colbert asked, as if Fox host Brian Kilmeade could hear what he was saying. “Obama did not say Trump was the racist. You just did.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad