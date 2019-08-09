‘Yellowstone’ Producer 101 Studios To Develop Series On ’80s Designer Denim Battle Pitting Guess Vs. Jordache

EXCLUSIVE: 101 Studios has optioned rights to the Christopher Byron book Skin Tight: The Bizarre Story of Guess vs. Jordache. The company will package a series around the epic, no holds barred Designer Jeans War that erupted between two immigrant Sephardic Jewish families. It pitted the Jordache Jeans empire launched by the Nakash brothers, against the Marciano brothers and their Guess jeans brand over a disputed ownership stake in the latter. Framed during the rise of form-fitting designer jeans in the ’80s, the feud included accusations of tax and customs fraud, dragged in federal prosecutor Rudolph Giuliani, IRS agents and armies of lawyers and private investigators as the families engaged in one-upsmanship. Studio believes it is a fit for a dramatic boardroom clash on the order of Succession and Billions.

101 Studios, which is behind the Taylor Sheridan-created hit TV series Yellowstone, are into it with showrunners and then will find a platform for the drama. Tim Hill, Veronica Hill and David Glasser will be executive producers. Glasser and James Allen, & Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin handled the deal for 101 Studios, and Gersh’s Abram Nalibotsky brokered the deal for the publishing house on behalf of the writers estate as well as Tim & Veronica Hill. The book was published by Simon & Schuster in 1992.