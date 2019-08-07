‘Deputy’: Kim Harrison Upped To Showrunner On New Fox Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: There is a change at the helm of Fox’s upcoming police drama Deputy starring Stephen Dorff.

Kim Harrison, an executive producer on the midseason series, from Entertainment One and Fox Entertainment, has been named new showrunner. On the series, created by Will Beall, she succeeds Barry Schindel. Additionally, joining Deputy as an executive producer is Yellowstone co-executive producer John Coveny.

Beall and Schindel remain executive producers on Deputy but are not expected to have day-to-day involvement on the show.

Written by Beall and directed by David Ayer, Deputy is a modern cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Dorff), more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated human beings who won’t rest until justice is served.

Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Mark Moses co-star.

Harrison previously served as co-executive producer on the Fox drama series Star.