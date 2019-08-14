‘Deputy’: Chris Grismer To Direct Multiple Episodes & Co-Executive Produce Fox Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Grismer (Designated Survivor) is set to direct several episodes and serve as Co-Executive Producer on the anticipated Fox series Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, from Entertainment One and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Beall and directed by David Ayer, Deputy is a modern cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Dorff), more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated human beings who won’t rest until justice is served.

Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Mark Moses co-star.

Grismer served as Co-Executive Producer and on set director for the last two seasons of Designated Survivor, transitioning the series from ABC to its most recent platform at Netflix. Recently, Grismer directed the Legacies pilot for The CW, which went to series, with Julie Plec executive producing. He also created and directed the pilot for Unsettling for Hulu/AwesomenessTV. Grismer is repped by Paradigm and Anonymous Content.