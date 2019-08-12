Dennis Masel’s Newly Launched Camera Ready Pictures To Debut First Feature ‘The Giant’ At TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Former Creative Circle COO and Co-Founder Dennis Masel’s new film production company Camera Ready Pictures will kick off their launch with their first feature The Giant which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Based in New York City and Los Angeles, Camera Ready Pictures has set its second feature Hell House which will start principal photography in October. Both films are character-driven arthouse thrillers which go in line with the company’s vision of boundary-pushing cinema.

“Technology and distribution models surrounding storytelling have changed,” said Masel. “Camera Ready’s interest is in stewarding the original French notion of ‘cinema’ alongside those changes, making sure aesthetic and intellectual excellence keep time with technological innovation, and ensuring that artists who are formally responding to these shifts in film language are strongly supported and loudly heard.”

The Giant is a coming-of-age horror film written and directed by David Raboy. Shot in 35mm film, the film centers on 17 year-old Charlotte and her nightmarish summer following the suicide of her mother and disappearance of her boyfriend. It stars Odessa Young (Assassination Nation, Shirley), Ben Schnetzer (The Book Thief, Snowden), Jack Kilmer (The Stanford Prison Experiment, Palo Alto) and Madelyn Cline (Stranger Things, Boy Erased). The Giant was produced by Masel and Bogie Films’ Danny Dewes, Rachael Fung (Little Woods), along with the French production outfit Vixens, comprised of Gary Farkas (Wild Bunch), Olivier Muller (M&C Saatchi), and Clement Leoutre (Full House).

Their forthcoming horror Hell House is described as a slow burn, socially relevant slasher thriller following in the footsteps of Jordan Peele, Igmar Bergman and John Carpenter. Written and directed by Andrew Gori and produced by Masel alongside Jamie Dolan (Ladyworld) and William Day Frank (Totem), the story centers around a small-town preacher’s daughter in the rural South and her complex relationship issues amidst the grand opening of a “Hell House” religious-themed Halloween attraction. It is currently casting with Eléonore Hendricks (Good Time, Uncut Gems), and Geraldine Barón + Salomé Oggenfuss (Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Untitled Adam Leon Project). Gori and Masel will collaborate on Camera Ready’s development slate, with more film and television projects set for 2020.