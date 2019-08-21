ABC News Sets Moderators For Third Round Of Democratic Debates

The questioners are set for next month’s Round 3 of the Democratic presidential debates on ABC and Univision. Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight David Muir anchor and ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis will be posing the questions along with Univision’s Jorge Ramos.

The next showdowns are set Thursday and Friday, September 12-13 — with the second one contingent on enough candidates qualifying to merit more than one debate. If more than 10 candidates qualify under the rules listed below, the debate will take place over two nights. Either way, ABC and Univision — with a Spanish-language translation — will carry the action from Texas Southern University’s Health & PE Center in Houston. The debate(s) also will livestream on ABC News Live.

Related Story Mayor Pete & Kamala Harris Set For More Hollywood Fundraisers As Dems Prep For Next Debate

ABC News said the format of the debate will be one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals.

In order to qualify for the September debate(s), a candidate must receive 2% or more support in at least four national polls, or polls conducted in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada. These polls must be sponsored by an approved organization and publicly released between June 28 and August 28. Any candidates’ four qualifying polls must be conducted by different organizations or – if by the same organization – must be in different geographical areas. Candidates must have received donations from at least 130,000 unique donors over the course of the election cycle, with a minimum of 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. Qualifying donations must be received by 11:59 p.m. on August 28 for the September debate.

If 10-plus candidates make the cut, ABC News will hold a random-selection event on August 29 to assign the candidates to each night — as CNN did for last month’s faceoffs.

There might be a quiz on that next week, so study up.

Democratic Debate #2 Night 2 Review: No TKO As Joe Biden Punched By Everyone; CNN Tweaks Boxing Match Format, A Bit