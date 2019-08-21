Demi Lovato Joins Cast of Will Ferrell’s Netflix Comedy ‘Eurovision’

Demi Lovato is teaming up with Will Ferrell for a bit of music and comedy.

The singer and actress has joined the cast of Ferrell’s Netflix comedy film Eurovision, inspired by the real-life global singing competition, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Lovato will play Katiana, one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer celebrated her 27th birthday today, and Ferrell confirmed her casting with a birthday-themed video on social media.

“Hi everyone. Will Ferrell here on the set of my new movie Eurovision,” he said. “We want to make a very special announcement about a brand new cast member, and it just happens to be her birthday. I made her this wonderful cake from scratch.”

🎂 Happy Birthday #DemiLovato !!! 🎂 Famous baker and star of Netflix's Eurovision, Will Ferrell, made you a cake. pic.twitter.com/l7qPdCO5pX — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) August 21, 2019

Eurovision centers on aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit, who land the opportunity of a lifetime to represent Iceland at the world’s biggest song competition.

Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play Lars and Sigrit. As Deadline exclusively reported Monday, Beauty And The Beast and Legion star Dan Stevens plays Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant in the Eurovision song contest. Pierce Brosnan co-stars as Erick Erickssong, Lars’ father and the most handsome man in Iceland.

Ferrell scripted the film with Andrew Steele and produces with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy for Gary Sanchez Productions. Adam McKay is executive producer. David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, The Judge) directs. The film is currently in production in the U.K. and Iceland

This past May, Madonna performed at the real Eurovision contest in Israel. During her visit to the show, she called for unity and urged the world to “wake up.”