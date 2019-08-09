Debra Jo Rupp To Co-Star In Nate Bargatze ABC Comedy Pilot In ‘That 70’s Show’ Reunion

There will be a That ’70s Show reunion on Nate Bargatze’s ABC comedy pilot. Debra Jo Rupp will be reteaming with her That ’70s Show cast mate Kurtwood Smith in the pilot from The Carmichael Show creators Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher, showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and 20th Century Fox TV.

Based on the life and comedy of Bargatze, the series follows Nate (Bargatze) and his wife Laura (Katie Aselton) who choose to move from California to Nate’s native Tennessee, where his parents, played by Rupp and Smith, still live, to raise their 6-year-old daughter. They find the pursuit of a simple life to be much more

complicated than they imagined.

Rupp plays Carol, Nate’s mom and Smith’s character’s wife. Rupp also played Smith’s wife, Kitty, in That ’70s Show.

The project is penned by Bargatze, Carmichael, Katcher and Bargatze’s writing partner Dan Shaki. Drew Goddard will direct the pilot, produced by 20th Century Fox TV in association with Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Executive producing the pilot are Bargatze, Carmichael, showrunner Sanchez-Witzel, Goddard and Brillstein’s Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray.

Rupp is currently filming an arc on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. She recently recurred on NBC’s This is Us and Netflix’s The Ranch in another That ’70s Show reunion, opposite her former cast mates Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. She was a series regular on the ABC comedy series Better with You, among numerous TV, film and theater credits. Rupp is repped by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment.