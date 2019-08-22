Darren Lynn Bousman’s ‘Death Of Me’ Lands At Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Darren Lynn Bousman’s Death of Me, the horror director’s latest pic that stars Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth. It is planning a 2020 theatrical release.

The pic, penned by Ari Margolis & James Morley III and David Tish, centers on a couple on an exotic holiday who awaken one morning with a hangover and no recollection of what transpired. When playing back the video of their previous night, they learn they participated in a ritual that somehow ended with the husband murdering the wife — though she’s actually very much alive.

Envision Media Arts’ Lee Nelson and Tish produced with Samuel Marshall Productions’ Charlie Dorfman. Executive producers are David Gilbery and Marlon Vogelgesang from financier Media Finance Capital with 13 Films’ Tannaz Anisi and Greg Schenz.

13 Films will be repping foreign rights at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival with several territory deals already in the books. Ness Saban negotiated the domestic deal for Saban Films along with Nate Bolotin and Pip Ngo from XYZ Films for the filmmakers.