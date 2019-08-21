Deadline Launches ‘For The Love Of Docs’ Screening Series To Highlight Unsung Film Documentaries

Deadline is teaming with with the International Documentary Association and Hulu to launch For the Love of Docs, a screening series of 10 feature documentaries that represent the best of the brand. The films will be screened each week at the Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles beginning September 17 and running until December 10. The screenings are free.

The following films were chosen:

Ask Dr. Ruth, directed by Ryan White: A documentary about America’s favorite sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

Bellingcat, Truth in a Post Truth World, directed by Hans Pool: An exciting film about “citizen investigative journalism” tackling issues such as the crash of MH 17 to the poisoning of a Russian spy.

Halston, directed by Frédéric Tcheng: A captivating documentary about the legendary ’70s fashion designer Halston.

Love, Antosha, directed by Garret Price: A film about the late actor Anton Yelchin, who died in 2016. Told through letters and interviews of family and fellow actors.

Made in Boise, directed by Beth Aala: A story of four women who are surrogates in Boise, ID, which is unofficially known as the surrogacy capital of the United States.

On the President’s Order, directed by Oliver Sarbil and James Jones: A searing look at President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against drug dealers and suspected drug users.

Roll Red Roll, directed by Nancy Schwartzman: A story about a young woman raped in Stubenville, Ohio during a high school football party and how the culture of complicity played a part in the crime.

The Disappearance of My Mother, directed by Beniamino Barresse: A once-iconic Italian fashion model who wants to escape the eye of the camera. Her son has other plans.

The Magic Life of V, directed by Tonislav Hristov: A young girl troubled by childhood traumas uses live role playing as a way to face her past and discover who she is.

What You Gonna do When the World is on Fire, directed by Roberto Minervini: A heart wrenching film about African Americans in the South during 2017 when a series of killings of African American men transpired.

“I chose these 10 films along with my co-vice president at the International Documentary Association, Lauren Lexton, because we feel each year there are great films that sometimes get lost in a very crowded field,” IDA’s James Costa said. “These films expose injustice, show us that there is not just one path in life, and that, more than ever, we must help others in a very complicated world. Our goal was to choose 10 films that are extremely watchable and will inspire great dialogue. We hope you agree.”

Each screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers.

