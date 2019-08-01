DAZN’s ‘Making Of’ Franchise Sets Global Soccer Launch With Ronaldo, Neymar, Mourinho

Sporting's Cristiano Ronaldo facing Manchester United in 2003, the same year of the teams' championship clash, which is recalled in DAZN's "The Making Of."

DAZN is expanding its behind-the-scenes series The Making Of, setting the unprecedented launch across all nine of its global streaming markets on August 9 of a new soccer-themed installment.

The nine-part original series relives the significant games that helped define soccer’s — er, football’s — greatest figures. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. and legendary football manager José Mourinho headline the show.

Each 25-minute installment is dedicated to a particular match. Each of the three figures recounts three meaningful matches, recalling the emotion of the night and the impact it had on their careers and lives. Surrounding those centerpiece interviews are those with other players who were involved in the games, among them John O’Shea, Rafael Alcántara, Fernando Santos, Roberto Carlos and Julio Cesar. Journalists who covered the games and fans who were in the stadium join the reminiscences.

Related Story Big Four Broadcast Networks Sue Locast In Effort To Block Its Local TV Streams

Moments explored in the show will include Ronaldo playing for Sporting Lisbon against Manchester United in 2003, just as he began his rise to the top of the sport. Mourinho looks back on his legendary Champions League victory over Manchester United with Porto in 2004, which had him sprinting down the touchline at Old Trafford in celebration. Neymar Jr. also recounts his stunning performance for Santos against Flamengo in 2011, when he scored that year’s Puskas award-winning goal.

The Making Of is the first global series produced by DAZN. It follows MotoGP documentary series In Our Blood, the documentary film Being Mario Götze, three-part documentary series Canelo vs. Rocky and most recently, 40 Days.

DAZN, which has expanded from its European origins, is an all-streaming sports player with a sizable war chest. It’s now available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan and Brazil. Under the aegis of executive chairman John Skipper, who had a long stint at ESPN and left as president of the Disney-owned network in 2017, the company has continued to buy rights to major sports. It has also been supplementing live coverage with an array of originals designed to give viewers up-close insights.

“In the world of sport, live and non-live content goes hand in hand,” Chief Revenue Officer James Rushton said. “Our original programming strategy is about creating iconic content that complements our extensive premium live-sport offering and engages viewers to bring them closer to the sport and athletes they love. It’s about driving engagement, retention and mass brand awareness around the biggest sporting cultural moments.”

Soccer “is a sport full of inspiring stories, powered by superhuman emotion, sacrifice and ecstasy,” added Grant Best, DAZN’s SVP of Original Programming & Content Development. “Our access to these global football icons enabled us to intimately spend time reliving what they feel are some of the greatest moments in their football history, from their perspective, which is incredibly powerful, moving and enlightening. Our original content aims to engage fans and bring them closer to the sports they love, which The Making Of captures beautifully.”

The Making Of is a DAZN Originals production in association with Archer’s Mark, a UK-based creative production company, executive produced by Grant Best, SVP Original Programming and Content Development, DAZN, with Toby Burnett as Executive Creative Director. The series is directed by Dan Riley and produced by Ian Henderson.