Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting Leaves At Least Nine Dead, 27 Injured – Suspect Killed By Police

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP Images

Nine people were killed early Sunday morning when a heavily armed suspect wearing body armor opened fire outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. It was the nation’s  second mass shooting in less than 24 hours, following an incident in El Paso, Texas that left at least 20 dead.

Police arrived quickly to the scene and ended the carnage by killing the assailant. The Dayton Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting happened at 1 AM in the city’s Oregon District near downtown. Nearby officers heard the shots and responded within a minute.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at a Sunday morning news conference the shooter was wearing body armor and had extra magazines. The popular Oregon District had thousands of people in the area at that time of the shooting, accounting for the police presence.

“If Dayton police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute — and figure that 26 injured, 9 dead — hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today,” Whaley said.

Whaley said later that at least 27 people were treated for injuries that local hospitals said included gunshot wounds and lacerations. Several people remain in serious or critical condition.

The shooter, who has not been identified (UPDATE: Police now say the suspect is 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio), was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines with him, Whaley said. No motive has been established yet.

 

