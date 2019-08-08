David Zayas Joins Mel Gibson & Emile Hirsch In Emmett-Furla-Oasis’ ‘Force Of Nature’

EXCLUSIVE: The Dexter actor will play John the Baptist in the Michael Polish-directed action pic Force of Nature about a gang of thieves who plot a heist during a hurricane, only to have a cop complicate events.

The pic is currently shooting in Puerto Rico. David Zayas joins Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, and Kate Bosworth, all of whom were previously announced.

Zayas’ character John the Baptist is part of the bank heist crew, described as a ruthless, cold guy who’ll stop at nothing to get what he wants, even if means sacrificing people on his team.



Zayas is a former New York police officer, and he began his acting career with LAByrinth Theater Company in 1992. His film credits include The Expendables, Michael Clayton, 16 Blocks, The Savages and Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead. He can next be seen in Paramount Players’ Body Cam.

He played Angel Batista on the Emmy-winning Showtime series Dexter, was recently seen as Sal Maroni on Fox’s Gotham, portrayed Sheriff Aguirre on Netflix’s Bloodline, and Eduardo Magana on Hulu’s Shut Eye among several credits. While working on the crime drama The Beat, Zayas met Emmy-winning television writer and producer Tom Fontana, who went on to create the role of Enrique Morales on HBO’s Oz especially for him.