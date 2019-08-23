‘X-Files’ Star David Duchovny Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: David Duchovny, who has headlined two successful TV series, The X-Files and Californication, has signed with WME. He was most recently with ICM Partners.

Duchovny recently reprised his Golden Globe-winning role as Special Agent Mulder on Fox’s X-Files revival, which aired for two seasons, bringing the hit sci-fi drama’s run to 11 seasons overall. Additionally, he appeared on the Twin Peaks revival on Showtime.

Duchovny also won a Golden Globe for his lead role on the dark Showtime comedy series Californication, which ran for seven seasons. His TV series starring roles also include NBC’s Aquarius .

Duchovny, who previously moved from ICM to WME in 2011, is managed by Mosaic and also repped by attorney Peter Nelson.