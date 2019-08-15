Click to Skip Ad
David Denman Cast In STX’s ‘Greenland’ Thriller

David Denman, who most recently starred opposite Elizabeth Banks in the Screen Gems horror film, Brightburn, is set to appear in the Ric Roman Waugh-directed Greenland thriller at STX. Gerard Butler is starring in the film along with Morena Baccarin.

It centers on one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. Denman will play a seemingly compassionate man who resorts to desperate measures to save his wife and himself.

Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk is producing the film with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company.

Denman, well known for his role as Roy on NBC’s long-running comedy The Office, is repped by Berwick & Kovacik, UTA, and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.

 

