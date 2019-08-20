Click to Skip Ad
‘Stardust’: First Look At Johnny Flynn As David Bowie In Music Biopic

Paul Van Carter

Here’s a first look at Johnny Flynn (Beast) as the late music icon David Bowie in biopic Stardust.

Set in 1971, the UK film follows a 24 year old Bowie as he embarks on his first road trip to America with struggling publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron). During the journey Bowie discovers his alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

Gabriel Range (I Am Slave) directs from a script written by Christopher Bell (Netflix’s The Last Czars). Co-starring are Jena Malone (Nocturnal Animals) as Bowie’s wife Angie and Maron (Joker).

Produced by Paul Van Carter and Nick Taussig of Salon Pictures, the film is being sold globally by Film Constellation. Christopher Figg of Piccadilly Pictures is co-financing.

