Dave Chappelle Slams Michael Jackson ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers In Netflix Comedy Special

Dave Chappelle is stirring up controversy, mincing no words in a critique of Michael Jackson’s accusers featured in HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, in his new Netflix comedy special.

“I don’t believe those motherf***ers,” Chappelle said in his Sticks & Stones special referring to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim in the HBO documentary that Jackson sexually abused them when they were children. “Don’t watch it … it’s f***ing gross … really nasty s**t,” Chappelle added.

“I don’t think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it … you know what I mean?” he pauses for audience laughter. “I mean, it’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?”

Jackson’s accusers aren’t Chappelle’s only targets in the special, his fifth on Netflix in the past two years.

Chappelle also riffed on R&B singer R. Kelly, who’s charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault. The comedian however, noted differences he saw between Kelly and Jackson, saying he’s “pretty sure” Kelly did the things he’s accused of. He said he declined an offer to appear in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary because he didn’t know the singer “at all.”

Chappelle also expressed sympathy for Kevin Hart, who stepped away from his “dream role” as Oscar as outrage grew over his previous anti-LGBTQ jokes and tweets, saying Hart was “clearly joking.”

Chappelle also came to the defense of Louis C.K, who admitted in 2017 that he masturbated in front of several female comedians. Chappelle suggested C.K. was a victim of #MeToo overreaction, insisting that “nobody ran for the door” when the disgraced comedian began performing the sex act.

Sticks & Stones is currently streaming on Netflix.