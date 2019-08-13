Dave Bautista To Star In And Produce ‘Traphouse’ In Reteam With Signature Films

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10332045ay) Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at the Regal LA Live, in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Stuber", Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019

Dave Bautista and his longtime manager Jonathan Meisner’s Dream Bros Entertainment are reteaming with their fellow Final Score producer Signature Films on Traphouse, a new action thriller in which Guardians of the Galaxy and Stuber star Bautista will topline.

Fast & Furious creator Gary Scott Thompson is set to pen the script for the pic, which follows an undercover DEA agent and his partner who embark on a game of cat and mouse with an audacious, and surprising group of thieves — their own rebellious teenagers, who have begun robbing from a dangerous cartel, using their parents’ tactics and top-secret intel to do it.

Bautista, who developed the project, is producing with Meisner. The deal was negotiated by Signature’s Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel, Fourth Wall Management’s Jon Huddle, Craig Emanuel on behalf of Gary Scott Thompson, and CAA and Jay Rosenthal on behalf of Dream Bros.

“Traphouse is a project that we’ve been working on for years,” Bautista said. “We’re thrilled to be working with Marc and his team at Signature to bring it to life, and in Gary, we’ve found the perfect writer to infuse our original fast-paced action movie with tons of heart.”

Dream Bros is also behind My Spy, their first film since forming. It will be released next year by STX. Signature Films, the production arm of UK indie distributor Signature Entertainment, is behind titles including The Hatton Garden Job and the Gary Oldman-Olga Kurylenko thriller The Courier.