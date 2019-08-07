‘Dare Me’: Adrian Walters & Amanda Brugel To Recur In USA Network Series

EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Walters and Amanda Brugel are set for recurring roles opposite Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly on USA drama series Dare Me, from UCP and Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44.

Based on the novel by Megan Abbott, who serves as writer and executive producer along with Gina Fattore, Dare Me is described as an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, Dare Me dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet suburban world. Part coming-of-age story, part small-town drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.

Walters will play Tibbs, who has been a Marine for a few years now, but still has a baby face and a boyish demeanor. He has an eye for the cheerleaders and likes to dip his toe into trouble, but his loyalties remain with his superior and mentor, Sarge Will.

Brugel will play Faith Hanlon, Addy’s (Herizen Guardiola) grounded and very loving single mother.

Walters most recent TV credits include recurring roles on The Handmaid’s Tale and In The Dark. He’s repped by David Dean Management and AMI.

Brugel most recently portrayed Rita in The Handmaid’s Tale. She can next be seen alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in the sci-fi drama Snowpiercer. Brugel also stars in the upcoming mystery thriller film The Education of Frederick Fitzell, starring Dylan O’Brien and directed by Christopher MacBride. She is repped by LINK Entertainment and Parent Management.

Dare Me is produced by UCP in association with Film 44. Berg and Lombardo of Film 44, Sarah Condon and Karen Rosenfelt executive produce alongside Abbott and Fattore. Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.