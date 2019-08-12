Dante Basco To Make Directorial Debut With ‘The Fabulous Filipino Brothers’

EXCLUSIVE: Best known for his role as Rufio in Steven Spielberg’s classic Peter Pan feature Hook and his as Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dante Basco is stepping behind the camera and will make his directorial debut in The Fabulous Filipino Brothers.

Written by Basco and his brothers Darion Basco and Dionysio Basco, the feature is set in the brothers’ hometown of Pittsburg, Calif., a working class suburb of Oakland. Starring Basco and his brothers (including Derek Basco), the dark romantic comedy weaves together four vignettes, narrated by their sister, Arianna Basco. The story follows the brothers and their shenanigans. One of them ventures off to a cockfight for reciprocity while one flies to old Manila where an old flame is rekindled. Another brother delves into the hidden sensuality of Filipino cuisine, while the last brother, struggles to heal deep wounds and finds love in an unexpected package. All this, leading to a shotgun wedding in the backyard of the family house.

This marks the first time the Basco Brothers have been in a film together since the Asian American family drama The Debut which was released in 2000. The film was produced by Cignal Entertainment and The Machine.

Basco has appeared in numerous films and TV series including But I’m a Cheerleader, Biker Boyz, The Legend of Korra, A Million Little Things, Star Wars Rebels and Empty By Design. In addition, Basco will release his first memoir “From Rufio to Zuko” on November 4.

