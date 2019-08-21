‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Disappointed With Sean Spicer And “Divisive Bookings”

Refresh for updates Tom Bergeron, the longtime host of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, isn’t happy with the booking of Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, as a contestant for the upcoming season.

In a tweet today following the casting announcement, Spicer wrote that he had hoped the upcoming 28 season “would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

In fact, Bergeron said he left a lunch with the show’s new executive producer (that would be Andrew Llinares) a few months ago and thought they were in agreement.

“Subsequently (and rather obviously),” Bergeron continued, “a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction.”

See his entire statement below.

Deadline has reached out to ABC for comment.

Bergeron wasn’t the only Hollywood figure disappointed with the booking. Bill Prader, executive producer of The Big Bang Theory, tweeted, “

Sean Spicer lied repeatedly to the American people and literally defended Hitler. @ABC Network: “Yes, but can he fox trot? Tune in to see!”

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019