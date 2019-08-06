‘Dancing With The Stars’: ABC Hopes Format Tweaks Will Keep Entertainment Format On Air Past Season 28

Dancing With the Stars is set to undergo a number of format changes for its upcoming 28th season. ABC hopes that these tweaks, high-profile casting and the fact the dancing competition is set to air once a year will refresh the show for the future.

In May, ABC renewed the show and revealed it was going to freshen up the format, which is hosted by Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron, along with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline that it was still in discussions with producer BBC Studios but she was expecting a “big season.”

“The producers were just in last week talking about the casting and the creative evolution. It’s all very exciting. It won’t be major format changes, just tweaking and tinkering… the show’s been on so long and it’s been so successful elsewhere, I think they’ve done quite an impressive job of looking at what works,” she said.

Burke added that the hope is the format tweaks will lead to more seasons of the show.

“I’m quite excited about the casting they’ve put together. It’s not done, but the names that I have heard [are impressive]. I think it’s going to be a big season,” she said.

Dancing With the Stars, which will return in September on Monday nights from 8-10 PM, is executive produced by Andrew Llinares.