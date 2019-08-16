Damon Herriman Joins ‘Underground Railroad’; ‘Ballers’ Casts Catherine Haena Kim

Perpetual Grace, LTD‘s Damon Herriman has booked a key recurring role on Amazon’s Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s bestselling novel. The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Life is hell for all the slaves, but especially bad for Cora; an outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is coming into womanhood—where even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape. Herriman will play Martin, a station agent for the underground railroad in North Carolina. Herriman co-stars as Paul Allen Brown on Perpetual Grace, LTD. He also can currently be seen in the role of Charles Manson in both Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Mindhunter. Herriman is repped by APA, Art/Work Entertainment and LMCM in Australia.

Catherine Haena Kim (Major Crimes) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of HBO’s Ballers. Created by Stephen Levinson, Ballers explores the glamorous and often cutthroat world of pro football through a group of past and present players striving to stay in the game. It stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players. Cast also includes series regulars John David Washington, Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown and Brittany S. Hall. Kim will play Kate, who joins Joe (Rob Corddry) and Lance (Russell Brand) at their Sports X venture. Kim recently recurred on Major Crimes and had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1 and Magnum P.I., among other credits. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Pakula/King & Associates.