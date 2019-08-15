‘Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ To Go Live On Next Dem Debate Night

EXCLUSIVE The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will go live following the latest round of Democratic debates on Thursday, Sept. 12, giving the host the first opportunity among late night shows to take on the presidential hopefuls.

Noah will air live at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central as part of his show’s ongoing Votegasm 2020 coverage. The Daily Show will also react to the debate in real time across its social media accounts.

According to Comedy Central, The Daily Show’s digital content during the first four debates were the most engaged series on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) among the competitive late night line-up. Noah’s show, the network says, was overall the most socially engaged late night show in 2019, as well as the top most social cable comedy.

Related Story Stephen Colbert Brings Curtain Down On Democratic Debates With Joe Biden Tweaks

The upcoming live episode will be the 14th for Noah’s Daily Show. Others were the previous four 2020 Democratic debates, the 2018 and 2019 State of the Union Addresses, the night of the 2018 midterm elections, and throughout the 2016 Presidential Election season including the final nights of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates, and election night.

In announcing the new live spot, Comedy Central notes that year to date, Noah’s show has racked up 1.8 billion streams on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, a 28% increase year-over-year, and is the top daily late night talk show with millennial men 18-34.

Live post-debate broadcasts have become almost de rigueur among the late night landscape. In addition to the 11 pm Daily Show, the summer has seen such live episodes – all 11:30 pm or later – from CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers. NBC recently announced that Fallon will go live Sept. 23-27, the opening week of the fall TV season.