D23: ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ Marvel Plans Previewed In Anaheim

It’s Day 2 of Disney’s D23 in Anaheim and the company’s mega-movies are front and center. Alan Horn, Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Studios, is taking the stage to preview the upcoming slate of films, a list that includes Black Panther and Frozen sequels as well as the final installment of the Star Wars Skywalker saga that began in 1977.

Horn’s preview in front of 6,800 often delirious fans draws on Hollywood’s gaudiest roster of hitmakers. Marching under his Walt Disney Studios banner are Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar Animation Studios, and, newly added, Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios.

With a title card on the overhead screen showing the titles of upcoming Fox releases (including Avatar) but Horn said the Fox acquisitions are “not quite ready” to be part of the D23 presentation. Then he brings out filmmaker J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfim, who arrive on stage to the soaring fanfare of John Williams’ signature Star Wars theme.

Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 and closes out the Skywalker saga that began when George Lucas launched his era-defining space opera in 1977 with the first Jedi film, Star Wars, later renamed Episode IV: A New Hope.

“What an ending. I can’t wait for you to share what we have all been doing all these months under J.J.,” Anthony Daniels says in a voice that has the familiar lilt of his character, C3PO, to a strong ovation. Abrams (getting a bit choked up) praises the late Carrie Fisher and confides that the Star Wars icon put a “special thanks” to him in her memoir, The Princess Diarist , that seemed to foretell the fact that Abrams would direct this final chapter of the Skywalker odyssey.

Abrams says work is still underway on the trailer (groan from the audience) but says there is something to share. Screens show a terrific teaser trailer. Scenes of Imperial Star Destroyers floating in the upper atmosphere of a planet under siege. Fisher’s image flashes on the screen and sentiment wells up in the room. Scenes of lightsabers spinning in the air and much Jedi combat.

Horn moves on to Marvel Studios and introduces the “man with the hat” as he calls Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who comes on stage and brings out Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, the only superhero film ever nominated for best picture. “We really, really want it to be right,” Coogler says by way of explaining why there’s no footage or even a title. There is a release date however: May 6, 2022