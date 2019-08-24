Emily VanCamp, Kat Dennings, Randall Park Returning To Marvel Universe; Kathryn Hahn and Wyatt Russell Joining – D23 Disney+ Day

Today at D23’s Disney+ session, it was announced that some Marvel faves are returning to the MCU via their upcoming series, with a couple of new faces.

Disney

Kathryn Hahn will be joining the cast of the Scarlet Witch and Vision series WandaVision, which drops in 2021, playing a new character. Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced today that Kat Dennings and Randall Park are also reprising their roles from Thor and Ant-Man and The Wasp on the series. which finds Witch and Vision living in an uneasy suburbia. Dennings played Darcy Lewis in the Thor movies, who works for scientists Erik Selvig and Jane Foster. Park played Jimmy Woo, a former S.H.I.E.L.D agent who was also Scott Lang’s, aka Ant-Man’s, parole officer. Series is being directed by Matt Shakman and written by Jac Schaeffer.

Separately, Wyatt Russell is playing John Walker, a character from the comics who is making his screen debut in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Walker is the fanatic villain Super Patriot, who gravely envied Captain America and his heroic status. At one point, Walker is a government superhero and takes on the role of being a US Agent.

Feige also made it known what many were speculating, and that is, Emily VanCamp is reprising her role as Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13, the grand-niece of Peggy Carter in the MCU and ally of Captain America. Head writer Malcom Spellman was also on hand to greet the crowd. Director Kari Skogland was also on hand to introduce the series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.