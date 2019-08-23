D23: Deep Dig Into Disney+ With ‘Mandalorian,’ Marvel, ‘High School Musical’ (Live)

REFRESH FOR UPDATES: Disney’s D23 Expo is well-underway here in Anaheim and the most-anticipated presentation of the convention’s first day is finally taking centerstage as Kevin Mayer , Disney’s Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International Division, begins his deep-dig preview of Disney+, the streaming service that launches Nov. 12.

She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight are three new Marvel Studios series that will hit the streaming service, bringing three characters created in the 1970s pages of Marvel Comics to the screen for the first time.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also showed footage from What If? the first animated Marvel Studios project. The traditional 2D animation footage looked sharp and distinctive and the audience reaction was strong to the show concept which revisits pivotal moments in Marvel canon and asks what would have happened if things had gone differently?

The What If? footage showed Agent Peggy Carter, the British intelligence agent who becomes the one true love of Steve Rogers, but in this alternate reality she is the one who gets the super-soldier serum and, with a Union Jack-emblazoned shield, she fights as Captain Britain.

Feige welcomes Hayley Atwell to the stage, she played Carter in Marvel films as well as her own primetime TV series. Crowd cheers more. Feige brings put Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, stars of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and announces that Emily VanCamp will returns to the role of Sharon Carter on the show.

Marvel Trailer for WandaVision , which teams Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany, presents a truly off-kilter interpretation of MCU with a tonal melding of epic Marvel adventure and sitcom. It seemed like an episode of The Outer Limits as first glance (and includes an unexpected nod to the Dick Van Dyke Show). Clearly, Marvel is looking for a wide array of genre approaches to the traditional superhero saga and this partisan crowd loved it.

Sean Bailey, Walt Disney Studios’ President of Motion Picture Production takes over the presentation flow and shows footage from Stargirl, which synchs up with High School Musical as a campus-based, music-laced teen, but with a more heartfelt approach. Next is footage from Timmy Failure: Mistakes were Made, which looks great with its monotone young protagonist, the quirky child detective.

Next up:Lady and the Tramp, a live-action and CG hybrid remake of the 1955 animated classic. Monte, a two-year-old rescue originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico, will play Tramp opposite a cocker spaniel named Rose who is fetching in the role of Lady. The human voices will be handled by Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson. Charlie Bean (Lego Ninjago Movie) is directing.

The world premiere of the Lady & the Tramp trailer shows a lushly filmed, sweetly meandering stroll through a sun-dappled version of the world. The movie looks sweet but may be aiming primarily for moviegoers who buy dog calendars with air-brushed schnauzers.

Baily skips to some Christmas fare. Describes Noelle, a live-action film with Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Billy Eichner, and Shirley MacClaine, that will be available at launch. Kendrick and Eichner come to the stage to intro the trailer. “Please watch it every Christmas,” Kendrick pleads. “And every other day of the year,” Eichner adds.

The trailer shows the Kringle family in search of the missing Santa Claus and it looks reasonably fun.

Next up: The Muppets. Jim Henson’s band of loopy characters will be featured in a series of unscripted shorts called Muppets Now, which will have an Interview format. Kermit the Frog sounds upbeat about the project so that bodes well but not much else illumination in the teaser trailer shown in the room.

The panel opened with some major school spirit — an elaborate Wildcats song-and-dance number from the cast of the High School Musical revival. Mayer says all Pixar feature films and all the classic Disney animation titles will be available on Disney+.

Disney Channel segment announces that Lizzie McGuire will be revived as series. The “old” Lizzie star, Hillary Duff, is brought out on stage. “It’s so great to be home,” Duff said. She will be part of the series and “thousands” of actresses were auditioned to take on the 21st version of the 13-year-old Lizzie, which Mayer says will require her to be the “voice of her generation.”

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is currently in production for the new streaming service. The title tandem travel across the universe to rescue their big sister, Candace, who has been “abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.”

Some background…

This sixth edition of the D23 Expo feels different than previous editions with the scale of the exhibitions (especially with the addition of a tricked-out Lucasfilm Pavilion) and with the still-jarring presence of Fox brands (including The Simpsons and an entire room devoted to Avatar props, models, costumes, etc.)

The dominant undercurrent throughout the event, however, is Disney+ and its impending launch. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger has framed Disney+ as a key component of Disney’s future and that view is reflected in the scope of the subscription streaming service’s opening-day offering, which will include original productions from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and National Geographic, as well as high-value archive of Disney.

Iger is making a bid for marketplace ubiquity with the streaming service’s aggressively low price-point ($7 a month or $70 a year) and clearly this fan event in Anaheim is the beachhead effort for the Disney+ marketplace invasion. D23 attendees are being offered a three-year subscription to Disney Plus for $47 a year, which adds up to a 33% discount.

It’s likely that Iger’s decisive, all-in approach to Disney+ would have a fan in the late Walt Disney, who made high-stakes gambles a career hallmark when new entertainment frontiers presented themselves. Disney gambled big in 1937 when he made Hollywood’s first feature-length animated film (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves) and he did it again in 1955 when he opened Disneyland up the street here in Anaheim. And, in 1954, Disney resisted pressure from other film studios and embraced the upstart medium of television.

The first Disney television production was the anthology series that would later be called The Wonderful World of Disney, which premiered on ABC on Oct. 27, 1954 (the Disney+ launch will miss the 65th anniversary by 16 days). The show sparked a national sensation just two months later when it introduced the frontier adventures of Davy Crockett starring Fess Parker in five one-hour episodes. The Mandalorian of its time?