D.A. Pennebaker Dies: Cinematographer And Director Was 94

D.A. Pennebaker, a cinematographer, director and master of cinema verite known for the 1967 documentary Don’t Look Back, has died. He was 94.

Don’t Look Back followed Bob Dylan’s 1965 tour of England and picked up a string of awards. It was also added to the National Film Registry.

Pennebaker’s other films included the 1973 David Bowie concert film Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, and the 2000 film Down From the Mountain about the musicians who performed the songs in the Coen Brothers’ film O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Pennebaker was nominated for an Oscar, along with Chris Hegedus, for the 1994 doc The War Room about Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. He received an honorary Oscar in 2013.