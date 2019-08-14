UK Lit & Talent Agency Curtis Brown Signs BHP Comics For Film & TV Rights

UK lit and talent agency Curtis Brown Group has signed Scottish publishing label BHP Comics for film and TV representation.

BHP’s publisher and founder Sha Nazir recently brought on board author and screenwriter Gary Chudleigh as BHP’s freelance creative producer. The aim is to take some of the company’s projects from page to screen.

Glasgow-based publishing house BHP re-positioned itself in 2016 as a book publisher, making graphic novels and art books. Their output includes Frank Quitely’s Drawings+Sketches, Dave Cook and Craig Paton’s Killtopia and Gary Chudleigh and Tanya Roberts’ Plagued: The Miranda Chronicles.

BHP’s portfolio will be represented at Curtis Brown by Luke Speed, Media Rights Agent for the group.

Chudleigh commented, “BHP publishes a variety of books that are perfect for the screen. We’ve made fantastic steps taking them into the world of film and TV and having Curtis Brown Group in our corner will be instrumental in achieving our goals.”

Nazir added, “Signing with Curtis Brown Group is a fantastic opportunity for a small publisher like us. Our agent Luke Speed, shares our vision and passion for diverse and new stories, and with his expertise, we can bring our books to a whole new audience.”

Curtis Brown’s clients include Margaret Atwood, John le Carré, Hossein Amini, Robert Pattinson, Dev Patel, Tom Holland and Florence Pugh.