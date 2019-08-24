‘Cruella’: First Look At Emma Stone As The Evil-Doer In ‘101 Dalmatians’ Live-Action Spinoff

“Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil — If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will.” Disney has released the first photo of Emma Stone as the young but no less creepy 101 Dalmatians characterfrom its upcoming live-action prequel. Take a look below.

“The curl of her lips / The ice in her stare / All innocent children / Had better beware / She’s like a spider waiting / For the kill / Look out for Cruella De Vil.”

The La La Land oscar winner looks ready to wreak no small amount of havoc. Heck, even the dogs look menacing this time.

Disney

Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry also star in Cruella, whose story line and character details are under wraps. Craig Gillespie is set to direct It’s set to open on May 28, 2021 — Memorial Day weekend. Disney just moved it there this week from its announced Christmas 2020 date.

“At first you think / Cruella is the devil / But after time has worn / Away the shock / You come to realize / You’ve seen her kind of eyes / Watching you from underneath a rock.”

