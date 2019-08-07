‘Criminal Minds’ & ‘Teen Wolf’ Creator Jeff Davis Inks Broadcast-Only Overall Deal With Fox

Jeff Davis has signed a direct, exclusive, broadcast-only overall deal with Fox. Under the agreement, the Criminal Minds and Teen Wolf creator will develop scripted dramas for the Fox network in what marks Fox Entertainment’s first direct, overall term deal.

The pact, announced today during Fox’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour, marks the first talent deal signed by the Fox broadcast network since its split from studio 20th Century Fox TV earlier this year following the completion of the Disney-Fox acquisition.

Signing overall and development/script deals directly with writers and develop projects internally before laying them off at outside studios was a key part of the strategy laid out by Fox brass last summer as it prepared for a future as an independent.

“Jeff is a singular talent with a unique voice. His ability to create an incredibly wide range of shows – from character-driven procedurals like Criminal Minds to pop culture-piercing coming-of-age stories like Teen Wolf – is what makes this deal so significant,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “As the company’s first direct overall deal, it has even greater significance because it underscores our commitment to being in business with the industry’s best creators – and offering them flexibility and backend, both rare commodities in today’s marketplace.”

Davis created CBS drama series Criminal Minds, which is going in to its 15th and final season. He also created and served as showrunner on Teen Wolf, which ran for six seasons and was the highest-rated scripted series in MTV history. He has developed pilots for a number of networks, and along with producer David Janollari, he currently is working on a pilot for Syfy, based on the classic series Night Gallery.

The deal reunites Davis with Thorn.

“Producing the pilot of Teen Wolf with Michael Thorn not only began one of the best professional experiences I’ve had, but set a high bar for collaborative partners that I’ve sought to replicate ever since,” Davis added. “The chance to do it again with him, Charlie Collier, Charlie Andrews, Gabriel Marano and the rest of their team at Fox was one I couldn’t pass up.”

Davis is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.