Creative Arts Emmys Opens Envelope On First Batch Of Presenters, Including ‘In Living Color’ Reunion

The Television Academy has announced the first group of presenters for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, which will be doled out in dual ceremonies next month.

Hitting the stage Night 1 on Saturday, September 14, will be Jon Favreau and Roy Choi (The Chef Show), Jeff Goldblum (The World According to Jeff Goldblum), Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black), Marie Kondo (Tidying Up with Marie Kondo), Lisa Kudrow (Who Do You Think You Are?), Sig Hansen (Deadliest Catch), Derek Hough (World of Dance) and Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: Not Normal).

Highlighting the presenters at the second show on Sunday, September 15, is a reunion of In Living Color cast members including Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, David Alan Grier and Tommy Davidson. Also set are Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Rob Corddry (The Unicorn), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method), Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine (Pen15), Chris O’Dowd (The State of the Union), Ryan O’Connell (Special), Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) and Michaela Watkins (The Unicorn).

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will start at 5 p.m. both nights at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. FXX will air the awards at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21.