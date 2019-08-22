Click to Skip Ad
'Cowboy Bebop': Elena Satine Cast In Netflix Space Western Series

Elena Satine (Strange Angel) has been cast opposite John Cho in Cowboy Bebop, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the cult Japanese animated series.

The space Western hails from Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein’s joint venture with ITV Studios; Midnight Radio (Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg); writer Chris Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok); and Sunrise, the studio behind the original series.

Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world — for the right price.

Satine will play Julia. With a sultry beauty and a voice to die for, Julia is the dream-like object of Spike Spiegel’s (Cho) desire. She struggles to survive in a violent world.

In addition to Cho, Satine joins previously announced Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda and Alex Hassel.

Appelbaum, Nemec, Pinkner and Rosenberg serve as showrunners and executive produce with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Hanna); Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc; Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg. Yost will write the first episode and executive produce. Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the original anime, will serve as consultant.

Satine was most recently seen recurring as Maggie in CBS All Access’ Strange Angel. She previously played Louise Ellis on the fourth season of ABC’s Revenge and is known for her roles on Magic City and The Gifted.She’s repped by Mosaic, ICM Partners and Bloom Hergott.

