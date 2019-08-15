Corrine Aquino Joins Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Corrine Aquino has joined Emmy-award winning management and production company Artists First.

Aquino comes to Artists First after working as a manager at The Mission Entertainment and Rain Management Group. Aquino began her career in entertainment working in the Motion Picture Literary department at CAA before working at Bad Robot and in international sales at FilmNation Entertainment in New York. At Artists First, she will continue to focus on high concept genre and diverse material.

Artists First

Artists First, formerly Principato-Young Entertainment, has a client list that includes Jordan Peele, Will Arnett, John Travolta, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Ed Helms, Jon M. Chu, Judy Greer, Michael Showalter, and more.

Current Artists First productions include ABC’s Black-ish and Freeform’s Grown-ish as well as the upcoming ABC series Mixed-ish, TBS’ The Last O.G., Comedy Central’s Awkwafina and Netflix’s Hit & Run. Recent productions also include ABC’s The Gong Show, Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later and Flaked.

In the feature film world, Artists First produced New Line/Universal’s Central Intelligence starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, as well as New Line’s Keanu, starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. They released Netflix’s A Futile And Stupid Gesture in 2018, about the beginnings of National Lampoon; the pic made its world premiere at Sundance. Artists First also recently wrapped production on Paramount’s Like A Boss starring Tiffany Haddish. Past productions include Comedy Central’s Key and Peele, FX’s Married, Fox’s Running Wilde, Fox’s Do Not Disturb, Comedy Central’s Reno 911!, Spike’s Players, Starz’s Hollywood Residential, and Oxygen’s Campus Ladies.