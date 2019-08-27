‘Continuum’ Alum Rachel Nichols Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Former Continuum star Rachel Nichols has signed with Buchwald for representation. She was previously with UTA.

Nichols starred as Kiera Cameron on drama series Continuum, which aired for four seasons on Syfy. She recently wrapped a recurring arc on the Greg Berlanti and Akiva Goldsman-produced Titans and will next be seen in the final season of The Man in the High Castle for Amazon, premiering this fall. She was formerly a series regular on Criminal Minds for CBS and ABC’s Alias; she’s also had arcs on USA’s Rush, TNT’s The Librarians, and NBC’s Chicago Fire.

On the big screen, Nichols will next be seen opposite Tom Everett Scott in the upcoming indie feature The Adventures of Buddy Thunder. She previously starred in hit box office hits such as Paramount’s G.I. Joe, Lionsgate’s Conan The Barbarian, and J.J. Abram’s Star Trek; as well as opposite Tyler Perry in Alex Cross. Other film credits include Charlie Wilson’s War, Shop Girl, and Pandemic.

Nichols is also repped by Management 360 and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.