Constance Wu Confronts “Diva” Behavior Allegations In Her ‘Hustlers’ Media Rounds

For Contance Wu, it’s time to pay the fiddler. The star of the new film Hustlers is making the media rounds and addressing publicly for the first time the controversial reaction she created when her TV show Fresh Off The Boat was being renewed earlier this year.

Wu seemed to profanely tweet out her disappointment at the Fresh Off The Boat renewal, drawing intense criticism from the online world and show business community. One example: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F–k.”

She later denied that her tweets were aimed at the show, and claimed that she was upset that she had to give up a role in a play in order to fulfill her TV contract.

The damage control extended over several days in a largely unsuccessful bid to quell the noise.

Now, tasked with promoting her new film, Wu is admitting there was some drama attached to the incident. Talking to the Los Angeles Times, she confessed, “I’m dramatic. I’m emotional. But they also know that that doesn’t represent me because they have a hundred episodes of behavior that proves otherwise.”

She added: “It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set … to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn’t deserve any of that stuff’. Because they also know that I’m an actress — I can be dramatic.”

Wu’s diva reputation apparently isn’t buried. The New York Post’s Page Six revealed that the Hustlers set saw Wu as a“difficult diva,” more so than co-stars Jennifer Lopez or Cardi B.

Page Six also claimed that “certain publications” have been warned by her representatives that Wu must be given top billing in any stories on Hustlers.

Wu plays the mother, Jessica, on Fresh Off the Boat, created by Nahnatchka Khan and based on the memoir by chef Eddie Huang. The series follows the Huang family — Mom, Dad, three young brothers and their Mandarin-speaking grandma — who move from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown to Orlando in the mid-1990s.