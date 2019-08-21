Condé Nast Entertainment Names Geneva Wasserman SVP Of Motion Pictures

Condé Nast Entertainment has brought on Geneva Wasserman as senior vice president of motion pictures where she will report to and work closely with CNE president Oren Katzeff to increase the company’s global film footprint and develop diverse feature properties.

Prior to joining Condé Nast, Wasserman co-founded and served as an executive at Project Z Entertainment. While there, Wasserman and her partner Tim Marlowe struck a partnership deal with Microsoft to develop and implement proprietary artificial intelligence software tools to better predict market reaction to entertainment and advertising content.

In addition, Wasserman has served as an executive producer such films as the Netflix animation pic Gnome Alone, Seoul Searching, starring Justin Chon, and Charming, an amination film with Demi Lovato, Ashley Tisdale, and Wilmer Valderrama. Her forthcoming projects include The Doorman, starring Ruby Rose, and Godfrey from Ken Mok.

Wasserman, who has almost 20 years of entertainment industry experience, started her career as an attorney and has worked with brands like Disney, Lionsgate, DreamWorks Animation, Fox Searchlight, and Twentieth Century Fox. She also co-founded OEM Entertainment Media in partnership with Optimad Media, a media advertising technology company for the film industry.

Condé Nast is gearing up for the international and national premiere of Mosul at the Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, respectively, as well as upcoming productions, such as Netflix’s Spiderhead, directed by Joseph Kosinski, and Gilded Rage, produced by Jake Gyllenhaal.