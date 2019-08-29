Conan O’Brien Gives Greenland Its Local Weather Report – We Think

Click to Skip Ad
TBS

No matter where you go in the world, there are certain touchstones that most people share. One of them is the TV weather report.

So when Conan O’Brien paid a visit to Greenland’s television studio, it’s only natural that the celebrity was invited to give the local weather report. The only hangup – it had to be in Greenlandic, an Eskimo-Aleut language spoken by about 60,000 people, none of them named O’Brien.

But since he was trying to fit in, Conan decided to give it a go. Hilarity ensued, and the people of Greenland did appreciate the gesture, as strange as it was. Watch the video for the complete story, which will be part of Conan O’Brien’s Sept. 3 special on the country that may become part of the USA, if the price can be worked out.

Below that, watch a video posted by the local news station, KNR News Nutaarsiassat, of the weather segment featuring O’Brien, as it aired. 

