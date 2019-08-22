Conan: “I Think Buying Greenland Is A Great Idea,” Calls HGTV’s Property Brothers For Evaluation

Greenland, a country few thought about before President Trump said he’d like to buy it, is dominating the news. That’s particularly true since the current owners – the country of Denmark – took great umbrage at the President’s ad-hoc offer, deeming it “absurd” in their official comment.

That, of course, did not sit well with President Trump, who called the comment “nasty” and cancelled his official state visit to Denmark.

Of course, whether or not Greenland is a good buy is something that only the experts really know. So it is that Conan O’Brien said tonight that he is in favor of the purchase, but would travel to Greenland as part of his “Conan Without Borders” feature segment to “kick the tires” on the country and see if it would indeed be worth the investment, should the Danes have a change of heart and it comes on the market.

Photo by Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Before he does that, though, the cautious Conan decided to get some advice from two of television’s leading real estate experts – brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s The Property Brothers, who specialize in transforming under-valued and awkward houses into palaces through their renovation magic.

Drew Scott is the real estate sales expert on the team. He invoked the old real estate maxim of location, location, location to determine whether the land is worth it. His conclusion? “It’s near Canada and Iceland. They’re both pretty quiet.”

Jonathan Scott, the construction side of the brothers, made several suggestions to improve the barren land. “I would like to take out this glacier to get a more open concept, and maybe knock out this mountain to get more natural light coming in from the north side.”

He had one more bit of advice: “If you buy Greenland, buy Iceland as well. It would make a terrific mother-in-law suite.”

Watch the segment below.