‘Company’ Sets Gender-Tweaked 2020 Broadway Bow With Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk

A revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical Company that played London’s West End has announced its Broadway opening on March 22, 2020, with a cast headed by Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk.

Opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre will coincide with Sondheim’s 90th birthday. The show tipped the Broadway run in a tweet Friday morning (see it below).

Katrina Lenk

A Tony winner for her performance in The Band’s Visit, Lenk will be playing the character of Bobbie in the new version in a gender twist. Dean Jones originated the role of Bobby on Broadway, playing the 35-year-old single main character whose bachelor status elicits a range of emotions from those around him.

The concept musical, composed of a series of vignettes, is known for numbers like Side By Side, Being Alive, The Little Things You Do Together and Sorry-Grateful.

Lupone will reprise her West End performance as Joanne, the role that gave Elaine Stritch a career-signature song with The Ladies Who Lunch. More casting will be announced at a later date.

The show’s director will be Marianne Elliott, who directed last year’s Tony-winning revival of Angels in America. Elliott won Tony Awards for War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The last Broadway revival of Company was in 2006 in an innovative production by John Doyle that had actors also playing musical instruments themselves onstage.

It has been a big week of Sondheim news. On Thursday, word emerged that filmmaker Richard Linklater has embarked on an ambitious big-screen adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, a rare flop for Sondheim but one that is still revered by his fans. The film production, backed by Blumhouse, will unfold over 20 years, with the result aiming to emulate the depth yielded by the 12-year shoot of Linklater’s Boyhood.