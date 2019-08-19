‘Coming To America 2’ Adds Tracy Morgan

Deadline has confirmed that Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan is boarding Paramount’s Coming to America 2. He is one of the new castmembers in the return of the Eddie Murphy-Arsenio Hall comedy alongside Wesley Snipes, Lesley Jones, Rick Ross and Kiki Layne.

In the sequel, Akeem (Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda but discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America to meet the unlikely heir. Craig Brewer is directing the follow-up to the 1988 hit comedy. Kenya Barris is penning. The sequel hits screens on December 18, 2020.

Jones will portray the son’s mother, who had a one-night stand with Akeem. Morgan’s character is Reem, a hustler who is Jones’ brother.

Also returning are James Earl Jones as Akeem’s father King Jake Joffer and Paul Bates as Akeem’s manservant Oha.

Craig Brewer is directing the sequel with Murphy, Kevin Misher and Barris are producing.

